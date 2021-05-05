ILUKA beach was filled with love when Kaylene McLeod married her partner Jodie (Rake) on its pristine sand on March 12.

Mrs and Mrs McLeod tied the knot in front of their son Bayley Rake at their favourite spot in the Booderee National Park, along with a massive 300 guests.

Kaylene is a traditional owner from the Wreck Bay Aboriginal Community in Jervis Bay on the NSW South Coast.

Jodie grew up in Merimbula, NSW, with Mum Lynette and her three siblings, before moving to Canberra.

Kaylene and Jodie met years ago through Kaylene’s cousin, who is good friends with Jodie’s brother.

“Apparently Jodie and I met many years ago, but neither of us realised until we met up later on down the track,” Kaylene told the Koori Mail.

“We ended up reconnecting through a Facebook group and at the time Jodie’s mum actually said to her, ‘Hold on, don’t you already know the McLeod family?’ And so when we got together, everything just felt like it was meant to be.”

Kaylene said she asked Jodie’s family for their permission to take Jodie’s hand in marriage.

“Jodie’s family were thrilled with my proposal, so we organised for Jodie to head up to a beautiful lookout at Mount Ainslie in Canberra on her birthday,” Kaylene said.

“I just told Jodie we were heading for a ride up to Mt Aislie to check out the lookout for her birthday, and she had absolutely no idea I was about to pop the question.

“When we got to the lookout all the family was waiting, and I had already put a big sign…