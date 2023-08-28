FRESH off her well deserved Archie Roach Foundation Award at the NIMA’S in Darwin, Yorta Yorta songwoman and rising artist Madi Colville-Walker is the third artist to release her single, Yinyarr Mulana Winyarr, from the upcoming Singing Our Futures EP, as part of the Archie Roach Foundation mentoring program.

A gentle yet passionate outing, Yinyarr Mulana Winyarr, which translates as ‘Free Spirited Woman’, is coated with lush textures draped in bright acoustic guitar and Colville-Walker’s ethereal vocals.

Mentored by Emily Wurramara, also one of the key initial inspirations behind the single, Yinyarr Mulana Winyarr also gives nods to fellow Blak artists, including Tiddas and Kutcha Edwards, guiding the bright and visceral end result.

Colville-Walker explains, “When I sit and listen, I feel there is this strong wave of warmth and calmness that resonates back to me, it reminds me of the feeling I get when I spend time out on my Country.

“At the time I was in the process of writing Yinyarr Mulana Winyarr, I was listening to…