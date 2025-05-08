Make Good Festival at Bundanon

BUNDANON Art Museum will launch the Make Good Festival: Ideas for better living from 17-18 May on the land of the Dharawal and Dhurga language groups on the Shoalhaven River in NSW.

The two-day festival program includes a strong lineup of First Nations speakers and artists.

Local First Nations Custodians Joel Deaves and Jordan Thomas will give an introduction to reading Country and lead a guided cultural bush walk. Wiradjuri fibre artist Jessika Spencer, a finalist in the 2024 National Indigenous Fashion Awards, will run a drop-in workshop on woven jewellery making, using eco-dyed natural fibres to create contemporary pieces that speak to ancient traditions and Dr Paul Callaghan, a member of the Worimi people from coastal Australia, will discuss his best-selling book, The Dreaming Path: Indigenous Wisdom to live our best story.

For info go to: www.bundanon.com.au/make-good/