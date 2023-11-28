Manangoora Magpies kings of the Barra Cup

THERE’S a new king of Gulf country cricket after the Manangoora Magpies took the 20th anniversary edition of the Borroloola Barra Cup at Borroloola.

This milestone cricket event brought together spirited teams from the region that ended in a thrilling victory for the Magpies.

The Borroloola Barra Cup, initiated two decades ago, has become a highlight on the local sporting calendar, fostering solidarity and community spirit.

The Manangoora Magpies emerged victorious in a hard-fought competition, showcasing the talent and dedication of the local teams.

Initially conceived with the aim of raising awareness about domestic violence against women, the Borroloola Barra Cup has played a pivotal role in starting conversations about this pressing issue within the community.

The event, made possible through the collaboration of NT Cricket and Roper Gulf Regional Council, not only celebrates the region’s passion for cricket but also serves as a platform to address critical social issues in one of the most remote parts of…