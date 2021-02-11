A NORTHERN NSW prison officer has been charged with manslaughter over the 2019 death of Indigenous man Dwayne Johnstone, who tried to escape from a hospital, while shackled and handcuffed.

Wiradjuri man Dwayne Johnstone was fatally injured when he was shot on the street outside Lismore Base Hospital on March 15, 2019.

Police say the 43-year-old was attempting to escape the facility, where he had been taken for medical treatment after earlier being remanded in custody on assault charges.

Mr Johnstone was handcuffed and shackled when he allegedly elbowed a Corrective Services officer and ran off outside the hospital.

An inquest in October 2020 heard Mr Johnstone was able to run quickly despite…