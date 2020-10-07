A NEW chapter in the Mirarr- led transition of the town of Jabiru in Kakadu began last week, with the opening of Marrawuddi Arts.

The new arts centre is operated by Gundjeihmi Aboriginal Corporation on behalf of the Mirarr traditional owners.

Mirarr senior traditional owner Yvonne Margarula welcomed guests to the opening event.

“Join Mirarr to celebrate the beginning of this new chapter in Jabiru for community, country and culture,” she said.

Mirarr traditional owner Simon Mudjandi said it was an exciting milestone.

“With the opening of the new Marrawuddi Arts Centre, Jabiru’s transition from mining town to an Aboriginal-owned community centre and tourism hub really begins,” he said.

Last month the Australian Parliament unanimously passed amendments to the Aboriginal Land Rights Act, which paves the way for land used to build the mining town to support the Ranger uranium mine to be returned to the traditional owners.

Ms Margarula said that the amendments support the aspiration of the traditional owners for Jabiru to be held by an Aboriginal Land Trust.

Operations at Ranger will cease in January 2021.

“We Mirarr are glad to see these legal changes happen,” Ms Margarula said. “They are essential to ensuring the vibrant post- mining future of Jabiru and the Kakadu region that Mirarr have been planning for. We look forward to welcoming visitors from all around the…