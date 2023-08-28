THE Matildas have captured a wave of new fans and the hearts and minds of a nation with their personalities, performances and team unity throughout a rollercoaster FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament.

The Australian national women’s team finished fourth after having played seven games at the World Cup, the most of any Australian soccer team – male or female.

The rollercoaster ride that was the Matildas’ World Cup campaign included a potentially demoralising group-stage exit before a commanding 4-0 over Olympic champions Canada guaranteed a place in the round of 16.

The Matildas denied a brave France by winning their quarter- final match 7-6 in a tense penalty shootout, after which they qualified for the semi-finals, the first of any Australian team at FIFA World Cups.

But the Matildas’ groundbreaking…