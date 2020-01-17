AURUKUN Mayor Dereck Walpo is calling for calm, after hundreds of people fled a riot sparked by an alleged murder in the Far North Queensland community.

Homes were firebombed on New Year’s Day when a group of about 200 armed people took to the streets of Aurukun on Cape York looking for “vengeance”, police say.

The violence followed the alleged stabbing murder of a 37-year-old man, for which two teens have been charged.

Police flooded Aurukun after the riots, but their presence wasn’t enough to prevent about 230 fearful people fleeing to a nearby bush camp and a neighbouring town.

About 110 people continue to hide out in the bush camp about 80km from Aurukun.

A community group is helping to feed, shelter and look after their sanitation needs, however, concern is growing for their health.