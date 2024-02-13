Click to View Our Current Job and General Web Ads

Meet Australia’s best cricketer

ASHLEIGH Gardner has taken top honours at the Australian Cricket Awards in Melbourne, winning the prestigious Belinda Clark Award.

At a ceremony which celebrated a remarkable year of achievement for Australian cricket, Gardner added a second Belinda Clark Award to the one she won in 2022.

In an off-the-cuff acceptance speech, the all-rounder delivered a heartfelt tribute to her family and partner Monica for their continued support.

“Firstly, just to thank my cricket family – going away for a lot of the year, it’s a lot easier with all of my teammates and all the support staff,” she said.

“My family – you obviously know what you mean to me, you’re always there…