Meet Australia’s best cricketer
ASHLEIGH Gardner has taken top honours at the Australian Cricket Awards in Melbourne, winning the prestigious Belinda Clark Award.
At a ceremony which celebrated a remarkable year of achievement for Australian cricket, Gardner added a second Belinda Clark Award to the one she won in 2022.
In an off-the-cuff acceptance speech, the all-rounder delivered a heartfelt tribute to her family and partner Monica for their continued support.
“Firstly, just to thank my cricket family – going away for a lot of the year, it’s a lot easier with all of my teammates and all the support staff,” she said.
“My family – you obviously know what you mean to me, you’re always there…