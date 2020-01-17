ABORIGINAL men from Central Australia are coming together to help prevent domestic violence.

The ground breaking men’s group Uti Kulintjaku (to listen, think and understand clearly) Watiku (belonging to men) made up from Aboriginal (Anangu) men from the NPY (Ngaanyatjarra Pitjantatjara Yankunytjatjara) lands are coming together to prevent family violence and talk and support young people’s wellbeing in remote communities.

The group was born from NPY Women’s Council’s (NPYWC) Ngangkari (traditional healing) program.

NPYWC is one of Central Australia’s leading health, social and cultural service providers to the Ngaanyatjarra Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara Lands in Central Australia. It is traditionally led by women’s law, authority and culture. Family and domestic violence programs and conversations are often the domain of women.

Now respected Anangu men are entering into the conversation to learn and create impact in their communities.