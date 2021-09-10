DESPITE forging a successful professional career in football and a boxing, Joe Williams battled the majority of his life with suicidal ideation and bipolar disorder.

Joe is a proud Wiradjuri/Wolgalu man born in Cowra and raised in Wagga Wagga, NSW. Joe played in the National Rugby League for South Sydney Rabbitohs, Penrith Panthers and Canterbury Bulldogs, achieving great things in his sport.

It was during his football career that he suffered his first concussion, which triggered negative dialogue in his mind that plagued him for most of his life.

“I remember from the age of 13 this narrative would be playing out in my thoughts and at the same time trying to juggle what was going on mentally and emotionally and at the same time chasing my football dream,” Joe said…