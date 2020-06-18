LAST month Rio Tinto destroyed sacred sites on the traditional lands of the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura peoples in the Pilbara.

And now, more ancient and important cultural areas are also at risk due to mining.

Both mining giants BHP and FMG have applied to Western Australian Aboriginal Affairs Minister Ben Wyatt to destroy sites in the Pilbara.

Mr Wyatt approved BHP’s application to destroy up to 80 ancient Aboriginal cultural sites, just three days after a 46,000 year old cultural site at Juukan Gorge was destroyed by Rio Tinto last month.

But following public outrage BHP have now promised that even though they have ministerial consent to destroy Aboriginal heritage sites as part of a planned mine expansion, they will consult first with the traditional owners, the Banjima people.

And FMG is awaiting the Minister’s decision.

Burchell Hayes, director of the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) Aboriginal Corporation and head of the Kurruma Land Committee, attended a protest along with hundreds of people outside Rio’s Perth offices last week.

Rio was granted approval for the Juukan Gorge work in 2013, but subsequent archaeological excavation revealed ancient artefacts including grinding stones, a bone sharpened into a tool and 4000-year-old braided hair.