ATHLETE Alicia Janz is speaking out against racism in the hope that her position as a high-profile sportswoman can effect change.

Janz, who plays in the AFLW, delivered a spirited message during National Reconciliation Week, calling for school children to learn the true history of Australia.

Janz was born on Thursday Island in the Torres Strait and grew up in Derby in Western Australia’s Kimberley. Alongside her sister, Josie Janz-Dawson, Alicia played netball for West Coast Fever, and football for Swan Districts in the WAFLW and Fremantle and now West Coast in the AFLW.

She said society must come together as one and for this country to put an end to the…