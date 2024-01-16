Mitchell is off on a Flyer with Southside

IT seems that Leilani Mitchell is just getting better with age – proof of that is her game on the court for the Southside Flyers in the current 2023-24 WNBL season.

The 38-year-old has proved to be a valuable asset off the bench for the Flyers this season.

The diminutive guard, standing at 165cm – or 5’5” – often plays as a shooting or point-guard and it is here she has made her presence felt.

Against Bendigo, Mitchell shot four three- point bombs at an amazing 80% accuracy.