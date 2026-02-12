Don’t give up

By AAP

The oldest son of US civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr has urged Australians not to give up on First Nations justice after the failed voice referendum dealt a blow to the movement. The federal push towards other tenets of the Uluru Statement from the Heart has struggled to regain momentum since Australia voted against enshrining an Indigenous voice into its constitution in 2023.

But Martin Luther King III says the rejection of the voice should not hold progress. He pointed to the countless setbacks faced by his father, a pivotal figure in advocating for Black Americans, before they were given the right to vote.