WHEN Bianca Templar received death threats, by people claiming to the be from white supremacist hate group the Ku Klux Klan, while organsing the recent a Black Lives Matter vigil in Launceston, it served to reinforce her resolve.

Erring on the side of caution, the young palawa social worker’s phone number was included on the first fliers distributed, in case anyone had enquiries about COVID-19 restrictions and precautions.

Within three hours Ms Templar received a phone call from with no caller ID.

“They were telling me they were the KKK and I was a black dog and if I didn’t die in police custody they would kill me themselves,” she said.

Ms Templar said she reported the threats to police.

“It was very much brushed off…