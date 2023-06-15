Click to View Our Current Job and General Web Ads

Mob Touring da Country

GOMEROI man Dale Wright has ridden on some tough rides with the Tour da Country cycles over the years; even so, the avid cyclist said he couldn’t remember a TDC that brought so many people together and that was so much fun. 

Wright led two pelotons in a ‘mini’ Tour da Country with families, kids and community members in a 5km and a 15km course. 

Despite the less-than-perfect weather conditions (read: rain!), spirits were high with a healthy turnout of over 50 cyclists of all different age groups and various riding experiences. 

“I’ve done many rides in my time but I can’t recall one that got such a big turn-out and interest from so many different people…