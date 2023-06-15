GOMEROI man Dale Wright has ridden on some tough rides with the Tour da Country cycles over the years; even so, the avid cyclist said he couldn’t remember a TDC that brought so many people together and that was so much fun.

Wright led two pelotons in a ‘mini’ Tour da Country with families, kids and community members in a 5km and a 15km course.

Despite the less-than-perfect weather conditions (read: rain!), spirits were high with a healthy turnout of over 50 cyclists of all different age groups and various riding experiences.

“I’ve done many rides in my time but I can’t recall one that got such a big turn-out and interest from so many different people…