Moree launches Blak Markets

INDIGENOUS-owned and operated enterprises will take pride of place at the Moree Blak Markets on Sunday, October 29, from 9am to 2pm.

First Hand Solutions Aboriginal Corporation is partnering with the local Moree Aboriginal community to deliver the Blak Markets for the first time at the Aboriginal sculpture walk at Jellicoe Park.

The day will feature over 20 Aboriginal stallholders from Northern NSW as well as a festival program of culture and performance from local talent.

First Hand Solutions chief executive Peter Cooley said the Blak Markets are a wonderful way to connect with Aboriginal businesses directly, build relationships with the local community and learn about Aboriginal culture.

“You can do this with the peace of mind you are supporting 100%…