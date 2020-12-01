MOTHER and daughter duo Lauren Jarrett and Melissa Greenwood were inspired by the Gumbaynggirr land that they live on for their latest homewares collection.

The pair are the creators of Miimi and Jiinda and the homewares range – a collaboration with Adairs – proved so popular it sold out across the country in just two days, highlighting the desire for Aboriginal culture in Australian homes.

“Our creations are works of cultural renewal, telling visual stories that reflect our unique perspective and distinctive experience as Aboriginal women,” says Melissa, who was raised with a strong focus on Indigenous culture by her mother Lauren, a member of the Stolen Generations.

Taken when she was just nine years old, Lauren returned to her family nine years later, determined to rediscover her roots.

“She had to relearn the culture and was determined to raise us children culturally strong,” says Melissa, who was educated in weaving, painting and the local language by…