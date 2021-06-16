A STRIKING new mural celebrating the life and legacy of Yolŋu actor, dancer, singer and painter David Gulpilil has been painted on the east wall of Tandanya National Aboriginal Cultural Institute, on Kaurna country, Adelaide.

Designed by South Australian artist, Ngarrindjeri man Thomas Readett and approved by Gulpilil personally, the hand-painted mural was commissioned by ABCG Film in collaboration with Tandanya, and supported by Arts South Australia, Department of Premier and Cabinet, and Screen Australia’s P&A Plus program.

The mural acknowledges the extraordinary life and career of Gulpilil, referencing both his Yolŋu culture and country, as well as his current chosen home of Murray Bridge in South Australia. The mural was hand-painted over three days by Readett together with Apparition Media artist Laura Jackson.