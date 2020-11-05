I AM a proud Bundjalung woman and pictured here with me are all six generations of my family.

My mother’s name is May Fay. She was my mentor and continually inspired me to be the best person I could be.

Mum was an Aboriginal woman who married Alphonso Fay, who was also Aboriginal and part Philippino.

I spent my childhood in Fingal, NSW, and in my early years I worked in Brisbane as a seamstress.

These days I live in a nursing home in Chinderah. I have six children, 30 grandchildren, 35 great- grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, who all try to visit me as often as they can.

I recently celebrated my 100th birthday with my beautiful daughters Junee and Noelene, her daughter Sarina and my great granddaughter Pisila.

It was a beautiful day and I loved being able to get together with all the people who were able to drop in.

A few friends and some other members of the family also came and visited me for my birthday, and the best part about the afternoon was that we just sat around yarning and laughing with each other.

One of the most exciting moments of my birthday celebration was when I was presented with a letter from the Queen honouring…