THREE people, joined together, form a table on the stage. On top of them another Na Djinang Circus performer stands and feels the heartbeats of those below.

As the audience watches, the ‘table’ base transforms and grows – like a fern with human feet that grow roots into the ground – connecting all those attached to the earth.

This scene from the upcoming circus show Arterial is one of the ways Na Djinang Circus is bringing the reconnection back between people and Country.

Wakka Wakka man, Harley Mann (25) is the founder of Na Djinang Circus.

He loves telling stories through acrobatics, incorporating First Nations culture into the physical language of circus.

This is the second time Harley and his circus troupe have brought the performance Arterial to the stage. The show debuted at Yirramboi in 2021, but now, as the world moves further from the restrictions of Covid, it’s back with new life and a new soundtrack.

“We are all different to when we first…