ALWAYS Was, Always Will Be.

While the dates may have changed for NAIDOC Week 2020, the message was still the same.

The November 8-15 dates followed the decision by the National NAIDOC Committee to postpone NAIDOC Week from the original July dates due to the impacts and uncertainty from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic across our communities and cities.

The postponement was aimed at protecting Elders and those in our communities with chronic health issues from the disastrous impacts of COVID-19.