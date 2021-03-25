WESTERN Arrernte artist Vincent Namatjira has painted a new work on a wall of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Circular Quay, in Sydney.

The work titled P.P.F. (Past- Present-Future) depicts a group of seven Aboriginal male figures, including a self-portrait, painted on the desert landscape of the artist’s home community of Indulkana in the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) region in South Australia.

He has incorporated influential figures, some well- known and others less so, who have been important in the artist’s life. These portraits include former AFL player Adam Goodes; land-rights campaigner Eddie Koiki Mabo; boxer Lionel Rose; Vincent’s great- grandfather, Albert Namatjira; the artist’s late father-in-law and musician Kunmanara (Jimmy) Pompey and an Aboriginal stockman who represents male Elders from his community.

For the foyer wall commission, the artist has responded directly to the history of this site, in particular its significance as one of the sites of early contact between…