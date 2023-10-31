NASA is a great space for star-struck students

AT NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), Ngarrindjeri man and Monash University’ student Linden Beaumont, 21, is working on equipment for the International Space Station.

Linden is one of five Indigenous Australian university students who are reaching for the stars through an internship with NASA – as part of the Monash National Indigenous Space Academy.

For ten weeks, the students get to live in Los Angeles, USA, all sharing a house as they bring their skill sets to different NASA projects at JPL.

Linden, a computer science student, told the Koori Mail he “always thought space would be interesting” and that he grew up liking Star Wars.

“But most of the work with NASA happens on the ground – it’s expensive to send people…