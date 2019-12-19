MORE than 100 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander nations came together for Nation Dance earlier this month.

Nation Dance was the brainchild of Gooreng Gooreng and Wakka Wakka man Alwyn Doolan, who wanted to see Indigenous nations from across the continent dance at the same time. His idea came to fruition on December 1.

“Nation Dance is about honouring Aboriginal people, and our country and our culture, and that’s why we are in control,” Mr Doolan said.

“But at the same time, we have always been very supportive of any other person who wants to stand alongside us, and support us, and that’s why spectators and members of the general public were invited along to join in and dance along with us, at the end of these very sacred and spiritual dances.”