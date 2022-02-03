A new online encyclopaedia is bringing together Indigenous knowledge and Western scientific information about plants and animals in Noongar Country, in south-west Western Australia.

The Noongar Boodjar plant and animal encyclopaedia links Indigenous species names with Western scientific (both Latin and common) names, as well as ancestral ecological and cultural knowledge chosen to be shared by local communities across more than 90 plant and animal species.

For example, the entry for witchetty grub includes its Latin name (Endoxyla), its Noongar- Wudjari name (Baardi), and the Wudjari group name (Barna). It also captures the description of “no legs or bits or spikes hanging off them”, and that it tastes like “almonds and butter”.

The project is a joint initiative of the Noongar Boodjar Language Cultural Aboriginal Corporation in Perth and the Atlas of Living Australia (ALA), with funding from the Australian Government’s Indigenous languages and arts program…