ON the 250th anniversary of Captain James Cook’s first landfall at Kamay (Botany Bay), April 29, Kamilaroi artist Reko Rennie has a message.

REMEMBER ME.

Commissioned by Carriageworks, REMEMBER ME is a major site-specific, illuminated text work and was accompanied by a video about the work.

“On April 29, I choose not to celebrate the arrival of colonial invaders and the dispossession of our land,” Rennie said. “Instead I want to acknowledge the original inhabitants whose lives were changed forever on this day, as well as affirm our survival, and reiterate that sovereignty was never ceded.”

To watch the video go to https://carriageworks.com.au/journal/reko-rennie-remember-me/