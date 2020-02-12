BUNDJALUNG barber Micheal Day opened the doors to his business Black Comb Barbershop in Casino, northern NSW, in December and his appointments are already full to overflowing.

At just 25, Day is one of the youngest Indigenous entrepreneurs in the Northern Rivers area and when you combine his welcoming demeanour and positive attitude with his experience in the industry, it’s no surprise he is already having to turn customers away.

“I had absolutely no idea I’d be this busy and I’m blown away to have already booked in appointments up until the end of February,” Day said.

“Barbering is something that I love and have always enjoyed, and to think I started with a fold out table and an old mirror, to where I am now running my own business, really is a dream come true.”

Day began his hair cutting career as a teenager, offering his mates from school the latest trends in cuts, right out of the family garage.

“But I knew there would come a time down the track where would I need to have some kind of formal qualification to barber and cut, especially if I wanted to start my own business,” he said.

“So taking on the advice of my partner Bianca, I enrolled in…