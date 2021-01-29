BANGARRA Dance Theatre has welcomed two young dancers into the company and introduced a youth programs trainee as part of the Russell Page Graduate Program.

The 2021 Russell Page Graduates are Daniel Mateo, Maddison Paluch, and Mitchell J Nalingu Harrison-Currie.

The Russell Page Graduate Program provides the opportunity for First Nations early career artists to develop as professional dancers and facilitators through training, mentoring, performance and touring seasons – one of many ways that Bangarra continues its commitment to supporting and fostering the talent of the next generation of dancers.

Daniel and Maddison will make their debut as dancers performing with the company in Spirit: a retrospective 2021 at Sydney Festival this month. As part of the Russell Page Graduate Program, they will complete a one-year intensive immersion experiencing the rigour and training of what is expected in the role as a professional dance artist.

Daniel Mateo is a descendant of the Gamilaroi people of north- east NSW as well as the Tongan people of the Pacifika region.