IN an historic ceremony at Victoria’s Parliament House, two new co-chairs of the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria were elected to drive the Treaty process forward for another four-year term.

The two-day meeting saw Wamba Wamba, Yorta Yorta, Dhudhuroa and Dja Dja Wurrung woman Ngarra Murray and Gunditjmara man Rueben Berg elected to the important leadership roles.

They replace the outgoing co-chairs, Nira illim bulluk man of the Taungurung Nation Marcus Stewart and Bangerang and Wiradjuri woman Aunty Geraldine Atkinson.

The event began with a traditional smoking ceremony on the grounds of Parliament House before the meeting to elect the co-chairs was held.

Aunty Geraldine Atkinson then opened the meeting and passed on the symbolic message stick to the next group of Assembly Members.

“For too long, Aboriginal people have had laws and policies forced on us by governments that don’t really understand us or worse, don’t respect us or our culture,” she said.

“It’s time to ensure we have the ability to make…