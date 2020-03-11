NGAMBAANA lived up to its ‘Warrior’ moniker when the traditional-name team won the Goondiwindi Border Rugby League Knockout Carnival in just its second attempt.

The Warriors, formed to honour Barbara Dennison, family for a lot of the players, put in a whole-of-team performance to skittle North Coast Cowboys 28-12 at Gilbert Oval, late last month.

The annual Knockout competition, in what locals like to call ‘Bush State of Origin’, is a one-day event and is hosted by the local Goondiwindi Boars RLFC. The event is now in its fifth year.

It is held at the town that sits on the Queensland side right on the border with NSW, about a four-hour drive west of Brisbane.

A tournament capacity of 16 teams vied for the handsome prizemoney, a few notes shy of $15,000. Large local crowds are drawn to the event which gives local and visiting rugby league teams a solid pre-season hit-out as the season proper draws close.

Ngambaana were led by Lance McGrady and his side survived all that was thrown at them throughout the tournament that ended under lights.

Fans were also treated to the sight of league legend and 1991 Rothmans Medal winner, Ewan McGrady, 55, cutting opposition defences to ribbons, something…