For its summer exhibition Ngununggula, a new regional art gallery at Retford Park in the NSW Southern Highlands, is making a star of the dingo.

The brainchild of Bundjalung man, curator, writer, artist and activist Djon Mundine, who lives in Mittagong, the Dingo Project opened on Sunday and features newly commissioned and existing work by more than 15 artists.

They include Michael Cook, Karla Dickens, Fiona Foley, Fiona Hall, Garth Lena, Danie Mellor and Jenny Sages.

Mundine asked each of them to respond to the question: “What does a dingo represent to you?”

More broadly, the exhibition seeks to explore the significance of ancestral dingos through a range of spiritual and historical narratives as interpreted by the artists, a majority of whom are Indigenous.