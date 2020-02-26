NITV’s flagship news and current affairs program The Point will explore the challenges and celebrate the strengths of Indigenous communities in live broadcasts one week a month.

Program hosts Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke will travel to a different regional town each month to experience the locals’ love of country, their community spirit and challenges they face from overcoming historical events to achieving future ambitions.

Returning in March, Hocking and Janke will be joined by veteran broadcaster Ryan Liddle, STEM personality Rae Johnston and NITV News’ Natalie Ahmat to host a mix of live community-based episodes and studio programs.

The weekly, hour-long panel show will include a dynamic line up of commentators, innovators, community leaders, high-profile personalities and entertainers.

Supported by NITV’s nationwide team of reporters and correspondents, The Point will seek to shine a light on the issues impacting regional and remote Australia through the stories and experiences of those who live there including celebrating the unsung heroes and the…