ALEX Winwood was a calm sea of emotions when he accepted the 2024 National NAIDOC Sportsperson of the Year award at a packed house of almost 2000 people in Tarntanya-Adelaide (6 July).

The Nyoongar man’s settled demeanour is a handy trait in the super-charged environment that is professional boxing, to which he turned from amateur ranks two years ago.

Watching Winwood fight is to see a man in control of his body, emotions…