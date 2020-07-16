FORMER senator Nova Peris believes Aboriginal people should unite to launch a class action against non-Indigenous company WAM Clothing to reclaim their flag.

“As an Aboriginal person I have only known one flag,” Ms Peris told the Koori Mail.

“And as a race of people we need to fight for what is ours.”

Ms Peris pointed to a two-page article published in the Daily Mail in 1972 featuring Aboriginal activist Gary Foley, then a good friend of the flag designer Harold Thomas.

“Gary Foley took the flag to Canberra in 1972 asking Aboriginal people to adopt the flag,” she said.“We adopted the flag and gave it value and notoriety throughout the world.

“In 1994 when Cathy Freeman ran with the flag at the Commonwealth Games it sent the continent into a frenzy because the world was asking why this black woman was flying that flag.

“The next year the Prime Minister Paul Keating promised to make it a flag of the nation and when that proclamation was made (in July 1995) we got given the same rights to the Aboriginal flag as the Australian flag.

“Harold scrambled two years later to take court action (to prove he was the flag’s designer) but where was he when Foley took the flag to Canberra and we adopted it?

“You can’t take back what you gave us.”