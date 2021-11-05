THE NSW Aboriginal Land Council (NSWALC) has called on the NSW Government to stop prosecuting Aboriginal people exercising their cultural fishing rights.

NSWALC South Coast councillor Danny Chapman told the Koori Mail that Aboriginal fishermen were being arrested and charged for taking small numbers of abalone at the same time as the abalone industry was increasing its 100- tonne annual quota.

Cr Chapman said the ongoing persecution of 74-year-old Kevin Mason by NSW Fisheries officers over an incident in 2018 was a case in point.

Mr Mason, who was chased into the sea at Narooma with a small bag of abalone, has been before the court not for taking abalone, but for allegedly failing to comply with an order from the Fisheries officer.

Mr Mason is contesting the charges.

In another case, Walbunja man John Carriage faced the Batemans Bay Local Court after being apprehended with two bags of abalone weighing 9.67 kilograms that he harvested while free diving at South Durras in December 2017…