NSW Health held a statewide COVID- 19 vaccination blitz last weekend in a bid to increase vaccinations among Aboriginal people.

Local health districts across NSW had Aboriginal staff at 18 vaccination sites to provide a culturally safe place for Aboriginal people to get vaccinated.

Centre for Aboriginal Health executive director Geri Wilson-Matenga said working with Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Sector is critical in enabling access to culturally safe vaccination options.

“These services have always provided the holistic wrap around care that is so important at this time,” she said…