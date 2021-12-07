The Northern Territory’s ongoing battle to stop COVID-19 spreading through remote Aboriginal communities has been hampered by misinformation spread on social media.

Senior Aboriginal community members, other traditional owners, Aboriginal health workers, the Australian Defence Force, and the NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner have all rejected the claims that the military was forcibly vaccinating Indigenous Territorians.

Mr Gunner urged people to ignore the “wild” and “ridiculous” claims circulating on social media that infected Aboriginal people were being forcibly transferred to quarantine facilities and likening them to the Stolen Generations.

Some traditional owners in Darwin also accused Defence personnel of holding down people in some Indigenous communities and injecting them with the vaccine.

The posts also said there was no confirmation of the events occurring as “the government is controlling the communications”…