ABORIGINAL children caught up in the justice system in the Northern Territory are set to be worse off after tough new youth justice laws were fast-tracked through the Northern Territory’s parliament last week.

Under the new laws, child offenders who commit crimes while on bail will be automatically placed on remand and have their bail automatically revoked if accused of serious re-offending.

Aboriginal leaders from across the country have condemned the reform, saying it rolls back critical recommendations from the 2016-2017 Royal Commission into the Protection and Detention of Children in the Northern Territory.

Yorta Yorta and Indian woman Meena Singh is legal director at the Human Rights Law Centre in Melbourne.

She told the Koori Mail that the Gunner Government has turned its back on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children in the Northern Territory.

“Now we are all wondering what the Don Dale Royal Commission was for,” Ms Singh said.

“Our greatest fear is that these laws will lead to the death of a child in custody.”

The bill was passed by the house late on the evening of May 11, following an extensive debate and days of protests outside parliament, with some of the protesters branding the changes as racist because they will mostly affect Aboriginal children.