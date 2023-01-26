THE work of an Indigenous visual artist from Sydney’s west will form a massive projection on the city’s Opera House to honour Aboriginal women on January 26.

The iconic white sails of the Sydney Opera House will be transformed into a kaleidoscope of blue, purple, green and yellow to honour several Aboriginal women of historic significance.

Kamilaroi woman and visual artist Rhonda Sampson, 40, created Diyan Warrane (Women of Sydney Cove) to memorialise the Barangararoo, Boorong, Patygerang and Daringa stories around the harbour using graphic design programs.

“It is culture meeting modern day tools to tell our stories,” Ms Sampson said.

“All this harbour was the women’s domain so they would fish, they would sing and keep time …

“I wanted this artwork to reflect the culture and history of where we’re standing which is…