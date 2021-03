AFTER years of environmental incidents at the McArthur River mine, near Booroloola in the Northern Territory, the Gudanji, Yanyuwa and Yanyuwa-Marra peoples have launched legal action against the NT Government.

Jack Green and Josephine Davey Green have filed judicial review proceedings challenging the November 2020 decision that reduced the bond of the troubled lead and zinc mine by almost 25% compared to the 2019 bond amount.