GREENS Senator Lidia Thorpe has described reports of more recent deaths in custody as heartbreaking.

And the Gunnai Gunditjmara Djab Wurrung woman has called on the Federal Government to act on a ‘national crisis’.

“More suffering and more pain. What kind of country asks that its First Peoples bear this kind of pain and trauma? What kind of Government refuses to act in the face of this kind of crisis?” she said.

“Our grief is constant. It is never ending.”