RUGBY League star Dean Widders and Bangarra artistic director Stephen Page might come from two different professional worlds, but they joined together last month for a special dance.

Staged at Barangaroo as part of the Sydney Festival’s program for The Vigil, on January 25, the performance brought together men from the worlds of sport, the arts, politics, business and academia to celebrate the strength of Aboriginal warriors and the responsibility men have for their families and communities.

“The dance for me was around showcasing the strength of our culture,” Widders told the Koori Mail.

As well as Widders, an Anaiwan man, other prominent Aboriginal men who joined the

dance included Wiradjuri journalist Stan Grant, Tribal Warrior Shane Phillips and former AFL greats Michael O’Loughlin and Adam Goodes.