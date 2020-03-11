THIRTEEN seconds out of 120 was all it took for shock jock radio and morning television to tie itself in knots over the NRL’s 2020 Simply the Best TV ad campaign. So much so that the league’s administrators had to quell the faux outrage by announcing plans to adjust the campaign, although details of that have yet to be released.

The ad, released last week, is a revamp of the original 1993 campaign that features pop icon Tina Turner and her hit song Simply the Best which is spliced with vision of some of the best moments in rugby league of the day and which brought attention to the game outside its traditional areas of the east coast of Australia.

What has outraged the perpetually outraged is when quarter of the way through the clip, it pans and pauses to league star Latrell Mitchell draped proudly in the Aboriginal flag together with young Aboriginal girl Aaliyah McGuinness singing the chorus solo before Turner and the music kicks back in. And that’s it.

Also, unlike the original ad, the current version is inclusive, featuring clips of other Indigenous players and also acknowledges the LGTBQAI+ community.

Critics of the ad have said it…