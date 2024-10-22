Palawa Elder arrested defending native forests on his 82nd birthday

AFTER being taken into custody for defending native forests on Tuesday October 22, the morning of his 82nd birthday, Uncle Jim Everett has been bailed – even though he refused to sign bail documents.

He is due to appear in court on December 6 with the condition not to go on any Forestry Tasmania land or Sustainable Timber Tasmania as they call themselves.

He has no intention of showing up to court in December.

It is the third time he has been bailed in a campaign to stop native forest…