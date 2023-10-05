NBA star Patty Mills saw his handiwork when the National Indigenous Basketball Tournament played out in Meanjin-Brisbane at the weekend.

The tournament is the on-court component of Indigenous Basketball Australia, which Mills formed in 2020.

Mills, who joins the Atlanta Hawks for the 2023-24 NBA season, was in the country to launch the new 17s NIBT in which seven regions represented.

For the first time, the NIBT featured a 17-years division. In this division were Western Australia, South Australia, Northern Territory Metro, Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland South, Queensland North and Torres Strait Islands.

And in what was an exciting first for the team, the Torres Strait Islands girls won their third-place play-off…