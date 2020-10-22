YAEGL woman Pauline Clague, from the NSW North Coast, is an associate professor at Jumbunna Institute for Indigenous Education & Research at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS).

Known for her extensive work in championing our stories, Pauline has created opportunities and pathways for Australia’s emerging First Nations filmmakers and has also produced numerous documentaries and dramas over her career.

With many strings to her bow as a creative and a leader, Pauline has developed more than 35 courses around Australia and trained 650 First Nations people in film, television and radio.

Clague says that she grew up around strong role models and being around the solid matriarchs of the family encouraged her to always embrace culture through her work in the media, sharing her knowledge and passion by mentoring and developing young filmmakers.

“When I was little, I was lucky to have extremely strong role models like my mother and being around the tent embassy era as a child. I come from a strong matriarchal lineage so I knew I had to have a voice. I knew I had to follow that path of raising the voices of our people,” Pauline said.

Pauline’s passion for making and producing First Nations content was inspired by American classic film To Kill a Mocking Bird.

“I thought I was going to be a lawyer. I was in my second year of study and after watching the film To Kill a Mocking Bird I thought I wanted to be (lead character) Atticus and change the world. It was at that moment I knew I wanted to make films,” Pauline said.

Pauline understood the power of storytelling. It was something she felt passionate about and was soon pursuing a career in the media after gaining the Lester Bostock scholarship.

“The early 90s was the start of the Indigenous unit in Sydney and I was a part of the first Indigenous drama initiative. I was part of the team who created the Message Stick program for the ABC...