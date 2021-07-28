KEANU Pinder is one of the most athletically gifted players in Australian hoops and the 26-year-old has just signed a two-year NBL contract with the Cairns Taipans.

Pinder began to find his feet in his first year in the NBL with the Adelaide 36ers after getting into plenty of plenty of foul trouble and having to adjust his style.

He displayed his capacity to perform at this level with an impressive season-high 19 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks in the 36ers’ round- 16 win over Brisbane.

“What he brings is unique to the league and he still has massive room for improvement,” Taipans head coach Adam Forde said.

“He’s hungry and has a point to prove so I think it’ll be beneficial for us to provide him with the platform to do so…