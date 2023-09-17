THE date for Australia’s next referendum has been officially set for Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made the historic announcement on August 30 at the Playford Civic Centre in Elizabeth, South Australia. It was met with cheers and a thunderous applause from a 400-strong crowd of Yes23 campaign supporters.

With this important referendum, Australians will have their say about whether to change the constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing a body called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.

The prime minister said voters will be asked to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on a single question.

He said the question on the ballot paper will be:

“A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.

Do you approve this proposed alteration?”

To which to crowd responded with an overwhelming “YES!”

“For Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, this has been a marathon,” Mr Albanese said.

“For all of us, it is now a sprint and across the finish line for a more unified, more reconciled Australia, with greater opportunities for all.”

Co-Chair of the Uluru Dialogue Professor Megan Davis also spoke at the event.

She said this referendum…